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Our debates about technological change are too often carried out in “deterministic” language, meaning language that obscures human agency and makes technological change, and all the progress and peril that comes with it, seem inevitable. Entrepreneurs promise that the latest innovation will unlock limitless growth and future without work. Academics talk of AI-driven doomsday scenarios as if they are inevitable. Community groups argue that the data center buildout inexorably means environmental degradation and a warmer climate. Essentially any and all technological developments can be construed as the makings of a future techno-authoritarian Big Brother stomping on human faces, forever.

Determinisms have made it increasingly hard to see how technology shape us—and how we shape technology—with clear eyes. It is telling that our discourse about technology hardly if at ever honestly accounts for the tradeoffs inherent in technological change. We make personal and collective choices about the development, deployment, and governance of technologies. It would be silly to argue that technologies marked from the beginning. Instead we need to reckon with the many trade offs at every moment in the history of technology.

Doing so requires seeing the salutary effects of technology along with its costs. Condemnation isn’t fair when we haven’t taken stock of all that’s worth celebrating. Understanding this is understanding that trade offs are always key. Automated systems advance research and bolster our national security; growth in telecommunications enhances political competition and dynamism; heavy infrastructure creates and undergirds economic growth and dignified work. The positive side of the ledger can’t be left unaccounted for.

In “Silicon Prairies,” I tell stories from the history of technology and its intersection with American politics to show how the devices, infrastructures, platforms, and AI agents that seem to dominate our lives are things we can grab hold of and change, if we so choose. My areas of focus will include the history of computing, twentieth-century American politics, and deep dives on specific thinkers who can ground our relationship with technology. My goal is guide myself and my readers to clearer thinking about how we govern technology in our personal and political lives, past and present.

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