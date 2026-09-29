Silicon Prairies

Silicon Prairies

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Pamela Hobart's avatar
Pamela Hobart
Sep 29

Once I told a mom in some Facebook group just to recycle the books she was trying to declutter/rehome, everyone absolutely lost their shit at me!!! They were convinced that some library or Goodwill or collector would just be dying to own their random basement garbage paper. I tried to tell them that libraries are constantly purging but no one believed me.

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